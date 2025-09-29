Columbus McKinnon to showcase conveyance solutions at Battery Show 2025

Columbus McKinnon Corp., a global supplier of motion solutions, will showcase its latest conveyance technologies at The Battery Show 2025, Oct. 6-9 in Detroit. The company will feature live demonstrations from its Dorner, Garvey and Montratec brands at Booth 1841.

Dorner designs, manufactures and integrates conveyor automation systems. Garvey provides conveying, accumulation and automation solutions. Montratec develops modular monorail systems for transport and process automation.

Dorner will showcase its ERT350 conveyor, a low-back-pressure, non-contact zoned conveyor suited for precision assembly. The ERT350 can handle up to 1,000 pounds per pallet, making it suitable for battery manufacturing. Its modular design supports scalable production for battery, electronics, and electric vehicle component manufacturing.

German-based montratec will demonstrate its montrac Shuttles, intelligent single or twin-axle shuttle conveyors equipped with an onboard power supply. This intralogistics solution minimizes cycle times and maximizes customer operational throughput. montratec solutions utilize the asynchronous movement of shuttles, enabling products to be moved independently in multiple directions at varying speeds, thereby balancing production lines and increasing flexibility and productivity. montratec also brings a higher level of cleanroom certification that expands market access in the battery, EV, life sciences, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

Garvey is showcasing the Infinity RX, a high-speed accumulation system designed for precision manufacturing. The Infinity RX 36 uses patented technology to reduce back pressure and prevent product damage, providing smooth, quiet, and efficient handling for delicate battery components and cleanroom operations.

Together, these technologies represent CMCO Conveyance Solutions’ commitment to innovation, modularity, and cleanroom compatibility, which are key factors in the evolving battery and EV manufacturing landscape.

For more information, visit cmco.com.