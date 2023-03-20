ComInTec shaft collars

Components for machines like DIN 705 locking rings, thick washers, and threaded ring nuts are essential in the assembling to stop and place a bearing or other components, or as a stop ledge.

In steel fully turned.

Good surface finishing with edge deburring.

Burnishing or galvanizing surface treatments.

Economic and available in stock.

On request

Available in STAINLESS STEEL or Niploy surface treatments.

Customization on drawing.

Main Applications

Automatic machines.

Conveyor belts.

Textile machines.

Packaging machines.

Film stretching machines.

Advantages and Benefits

Achievement of perfectly orthogonal ledge.

Bearings assembly and fixing of rod ends.

Coupling with any kind of screw.

Assembly of pulleys, plate wheels, gear…

ComInTec

www.comintec.com/en/project/stop-rings-washers/