Commitment to sustainability and cost-efficiency

Vaupell’s (a group company of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.) R&D & Engineering teams have been able to demonstrate the ability to meet the high-performance standards required for aerospace applications and are working very closely with major OEMs in order to qualify and introduce these new products by the end of the year.

Vaupell’s teams have developed a meticulous process allowing the plastic waste generated during the injection-molding process to be collected, inspected, shredded, and granulated to create uniform granules. These recycled granules are blended with virgin pellets to form a mixture containing up to 20% recycled material. This new mixture will be melted and injected into precision molds to form the final aerospace components.

By recycling high-performance plastics, Vaupell is able to reduce the need for virgin raw materials on the final assembled Cove Light Panels by more than 10% and avoid the waste of used materials which would normally end up in landfills. It also minimizes the environmental impact associated with traditional manufacturing processes.

“At Vaupell, we are deeply committed to pioneering sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for the markets we serve. Our latest innovative initiative, the recycled and bio-based Cove Light Panels, exemplifies our dedication to environmental stewardship without compromising on performance.

We are excited to present these advancements at AIX 2024 and to collaborate with industry leaders to drive forward sustainable practices not only in aerospace manufacturing but in all we do.”

— Matthias Hacker, Vice President – Business Development & Programs, Vaupell

In addition, Vaupell has successfully tested Cove Light panels with SABIC bio-based ULTEM™ 9085 resin, aiming to replace oil-derived materials with bio-based alternatives, utilizing a mass balance approach. These materials offer an alternative to traditional plastics, further reducing the environmental impact of aerospace manufacturing.

These groundbreaking advancements underscore the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship in the manufacturing of aircraft interior components. We look forward to meeting you at AIX and engaging with all industry stakeholders to foster advancements in terms of sustainability and cost-efficiency.

