Compact CableMaster VFL offers continuity testing and fault location for fiber optic cables

Softing Inc., a provider of products for automation, IT networks, and automotive electronics, has released its CableMaster VFL (visual fault locator), a fiber optic visual fault locator, continuity tester, and polarity detector.

The CableMaster VFL provides continuity testing and fault location for optical fibers in both single-mode and multi-mode. This device can detect mechanically damaged fibers and fiber ends by emitting a pulsed or continuous visible laser. As a Class 2 laser, the CableMaster VFL emits light at a 635 nm wavelength and transmits less than one mW of power. While operating in pulsed mode offers up to 40 hours of battery life on two AAA batteries.

This tool can test fiber optic cables up to 5 kilometers. For fiber connection, it features a universal adapter for all common 2.5-mm connector systems. An additional 1.25-mm adapter is also available.

Featuring a compact and ergonomic design, the CableMaster VFL is ideal for field applications, data centers, industrial environments, and laboratories. Users can also easily operate the device with one hand.

