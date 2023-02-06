Compact electromagnets meet holding force and duty cycle requirements

Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) has released their E-05-125 Series of Tubular Low-Profile Electromagnets. This compact series of electromagnets measuring just 1.25-in. in diameter x 0.50-in. features 18 different windings to select from based on the duty cycle and holding force requirements of the application. Low cost, the E-05-125 Electromagnets are immediately available off-the-shelf in sample quantities. Larger OEM quantities for Just-In-Time deliveries can be shipped within four weeks.

Depending on the application the duty cycle, and the holding force required the electromagnets in this series can supply 12 to 40 lbs. of holding force, and duty cycles can range from 100% (continuously on) to 10%. This series of electromagnets is ideal for use in Medical equipment, relays, valves, games, office equipment, door controls (hold open, hold close), lifting gantries, material handling, sensors and detectors, magnetic locks and switches, magnetic separation, toys, games, security systems, fuel injectors, research equipment, and fail-safe brakes.

All MSS electromagnets use materials that quickly lose residual magnetism when the current is removed. For easy integration into new and existing applications, the E-05-125 Series have a centered 6-32 UNC-2B threaded hole in the backside.

If a more compact electromagnet or an electromagnet with greater holding force, or a greater duty cycle is required for an application, the Magnetic Sensor Systems sales team is ready to help.

About Magnetic Sensor Systems – Established in 1983, Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) designs and manufactures high-quality solenoids, electromagnets, driving electronics, and other types of electromechanical components for a variety of industries and applications.

Part of Magnetic Sensor Systems’ competitive advantage is its state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility in North America. Highly controlled processes, committed staff, and extensive testing complements their product design strengths. This enables Magnetic Sensor Systems to supply the most demanding clients from specialized small orders to high-volume just-in-time deliveries. Magnetic Sensor Systems is an ISO 90001:2015 certified company.

Through wise and aggressive use of its resources and technology, MSS has become recognized as one of the world’s leading solenoid manufacturers with a global customer base.

An extensive line of standard products are ready to be shipped immediately from stock, however, when required, their highly trained design engineers, are always available to work with a customer’s design staff to augment or develop a custom product to fit the specific needs of the customer.



