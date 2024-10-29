Compact industrial sensor enhances control interface design

EBE sensors + motion’s magnetic panel potentiometer is designed for human-machine interfaces (HMI) delivers unprecedented durability with 1,000,000 operating cycles – 20 times longer than conventional wire and cermet alternatives.

The compact MPE19 measures just 19mm in diameter and 20mm in height behind the front panel, making it ideal for space-constrained industrial applications. Its robust M10x0.75mm threaded mount with D-profile flattening ensures stable installation.

Built for demanding environments, the unit features a 6mm stainless steel shaft and sealed construction that meets IP protection standards against dust and water ingress. Users can choose between adjustable detent settings or smooth operation with end stops.

The potentiometer provides analog voltage output from 0V DC to supply voltage, with 0.017V per degree resolution. Its Hall sensor technology simulates traditional potentiometer behavior while enabling wear-free operation even after years of use.

Key applications include machine control systems, agricultural and construction equipment, audio and lighting control, and medical devices.

For seamless integration, the MPE19 includes a standard MicroMatch connector and operates on up to 5V DC at 20mA maximum current. The device has undergone rigorous testing for industrial environments.