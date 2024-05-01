Compact miniature force sensor features expanded interface capabilities

HBK has released the HBK has released the U93A , a compact and easy-to-mount miniature force sensor that offers both digital and analog interface options. The U93A is available as a traditional passive mV/V sensor or can be ordered with different hardwired amplifier modules. Models with 0-10V or 4-20mA analog outputs are available, as well as a digital version with an IO-Link interface.

The IO-Link interface allows for cost-effective and time-saving integration of the HBK force sensor into any PLC system. Like other HBK smart sensors, the IO-Link version comes with beneficial features such as sensor health monitoring, which enables the sensor to compare conditions like temperature and force against set limits and provide warnings to prevent failures. Limit switches, filters, and digital outputs are also included to help address common challenges in production and assembly.

The U93A offers additional options like Transducer Electronic Data Sheet (TEDS) and various cable lengths, as well as ready-mounted plugs for HBK instruments. This allows users to easily expand their testing capabilities, and the sensor can be integrated as part of a machine or assembly line.

Designed for durability, the U93A sensor is IP68 rated, rust-free, and has cables resistant to common operating substances. It is suitable for use in drag chains, making it ideal for laboratory tests and harsh environments like vehicle engines, outdoor measurements, or moving machinery.

The U93A has been tested to meet IEC standards for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), shock, and vibration, and it remains highly resistant to lateral forces and bending moments despite its compact construction. Compared to the previous U93 model, the U93A offers improved accuracy to HBK class 0.2, better temperature characteristics, lower hysteresis, and smaller linearity error.

For more information on the U93A miniature force transducer with IO-Link, visit the HBM website.