Compact push-on lock connector supports RF performance to 6 GHz

The PO(M2) Series push-on lock coaxial connectors from Hirose are designed for high-frequency, multi-board RF applications supporting performance up to 6 GHz. The compact connectors use a push-on lock mechanism and a three-piece parallel connection method to enable reliable board-to-board or board-to-cable interconnects in space-constrained designs, while tolerating misalignment of up to ±0.4 mm in X/Y and 1 mm in Z. The series targets high-density RF systems and advanced electronic devices requiring consistent signal integrity and simplified assembly.
