Compact sensor integrates dual accelerometers and gyroscope

STMicroelectronics has developed a three-in-one motion sensor designed for industrial IoT systems requiring both precision and durability. The device integrates low-g and high-g accelerometers with a gyroscope in a compact package that supports simultaneous detection of a wide range of accelerations. This enables accurate monitoring of both subtle vibrations and sudden shocks in demanding industrial environments.

The sensor is intended for applications such as asset tracking, wearable safety systems, robotics, factory automation, and condition monitoring. By combining dual accelerometer ranges within a single component, it eliminates the need for multiple sensors and simplifies system design. Embedded edge processing supports event detection and adaptive sensing, allowing devices to respond to dynamic operating conditions with reduced latency and lower power consumption.

The device’s machine-learning core, finite state machine, and adaptive self-configuration features enable on-sensor classification of motion and events, minimizing the need for external computation. A low-power sensor fusion engine supports 3D orientation tracking while maintaining energy efficiency suitable for battery-powered systems.

Developers can integrate and evaluate the sensor using an available expansion board and software tools that support calibration, sensor fusion, and context awareness functions. These resources provide a framework for incorporating event-based sensing and motion tracking into industrial and IoT designs.

The motion sensor is available in a 2.5 mm × 3 mm surface-mount package rated for operation from -40°C to 105°C. It is priced at $4.27 in quantities of 1000 units and offered through the eSTore and authorized distributors. The product is included in the company’s longevity program, ensuring availability for at least 10 years to support industrial product life cycles.