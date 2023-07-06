Compact spiral transport system for the economical transport of goods

Bosch Rexroth presents an integrated, compact transport solution for vertical and horizontal product transport.

Both vertical and horizontal product transport and buffer storage

End-to-end system with low maintenance and commissioning costs

Efficient planning with the MTpro engineering tool

To be competitive in the current market, manufacturers must package products faster, and at lower cost. To efficiently produce individualized products and small batch sizes, manufacturers must have a high degree of flexibility. In addition, space is often a scarce commodity in production. With the VarioFlow plus chain conveyor system, Bosch Rexroth supplies an essential component for flexible and economical transport within a plant. It conveys packed and unpacked goods vertically and horizontally in the smallest possible space. Together, with the spiral transport system from smartPac Srl, manufacturers benefit from a continuous spiral transport system with low commissioning and maintenance costs.

Modular solutions for material flow, such as the VarioFlow plus chain conveyor system, can be adapted to a wide variety of applications and is adjustable on site during production. The chain conveyor system also transports different types of packaging in all packaging stages, while navigating in tight spaces with minimal friction, safely, quickly, and without disruption. The modular system allows a wide range of combination options. The comprehensive product range includes versions made of aluminum and stainless steel, as well as FDA-compliant materials.

Spiral transport system for space-saving goods transport

The spiral transport system from smartPac Srl is based on components from the VarioFlow plus modular system and thus offers an integrated system solution for the space-saving and efficient transport of goods. It enables both vertical and horizontal product transport, as well as serving as buffer storage to accomodate smaller footprints. The spiral transport system offers chain widths between 80 and 320 mm and can overcome height differences of up to 3000 mm between infeed and discharge. Depending on the product to be conveyed, inclines of 5 to 12° and speeds of 5 to 60 m/min are possible. Users can commission and maintain it with little effort and at a low cost.

“We chose the VarioFlow plus components because of their quality and adaptability to our spiral transport system,” summarizes Sandro Turbine, sales manager at smartPac Srl. “Together with Bosch Rexroth, we can offer our customers the best components and solution system.” The Italian smartPac Srl has been a long-time partner and is now authorized as a Certified Excellence (CE) Partner of Bosch Rexroth.

Bosch Rexroth

www.boschrexroth-us.com/varioflow