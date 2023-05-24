COMSOL Conference returns to Munich in 2023

The COMSOL Conference is returning in person this year in Munich, Germany, on October 25–27, 2023. The conference gathers users of modeling and simulation in a forum where they can share valuable insights and learn new modeling skills.

Attendees will be able to:

Connect with other practitioners in the simulation community

Gain inspiration from industry leaders

Learn new modeling techniques using the COMSOL Multiphysics software

Showcase their own research and case studies

Learn modeling techniques and connect with the simulation community

The COMSOL Conference will feature keynote talks, interactive poster and slideshow presentations, and minicourses where attendees can learn about the modeling capabilities of COMSOL Multiphysics and its add-on products.

“Attending the COMSOL Conference allows us to connect with worldwide companies and research institutions. The network and contacts are very important for us,” said Christoph Hollenbeck, an engineer at IMAGINE Engineering, a consulting company for mechanical and plant engineering technologies. “We also [look forward to] the minicourses on the use of COMSOL Multiphysics because, even as an experienced user of the software, there is always something new to learn. It is also very interesting to see in the keynote sessions how other companies use COMSOL profitably to gain knowledge and to improve processes or products.”

COMSOL Multiphysics is a simulation platform that is widely used in industry, government, and academia. At the COMSOL Conference, attendees can see the full span of areas where multiphysics modeling is useful.

“We want the conference to offer a space where knowledge transfer within the simulation community is made possible, and where COMSOL Multiphysics users can see examples of how the software is used and discuss their own technical challenges,” said Thorsten Koch, managing director of COMSOL in Germany. “For example, developers of electric vehicles and satellites will be able to come together to talk about thermal management simulation. The conference is a unique cross-industry gathering that we are looking forward to hosting.”

The Munich event is the first stop of the worldwide COMSOL Conference 2023 tour and the first in-person COMSOL Conference since 2019.

For more information and to register, visit the conference website: https://www.comsol.com/conference

Showcase your work

Abstract submission for the COMSOL Conference 2023 Munich is now open for attendees to showcase their use of multiphysics modeling and simulation as a poster and/or slide presentation. The program committee is accepting abstracts through July 14, 2023. View topics and all deadlines on the Showcase Your Work web page.

This is the first COMSOL conference for 2023. Additional conference locations for 2023 are Bengaluru, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

COMSOL

comsol.com