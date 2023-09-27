Register for COMSOL Day: Aerospace & Defense online event, October 5

COMSOL Day: Aerospace & Defense will be held on Thursday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. This online event will feature keynote speakers from NASA Ames Research Center, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies. The event will also include COMSOL-led technical sessions covering how multiphysics modeling benefits the aerospace and defense industry.

The first keynote talk, titled “COMSOL Multiphysics for Circuit Board Thermal Analysis,” will be held by Russell Rioux of Northrop Grumman. The presentation will focus on the thermal analysis of circuit board models that have thousands of parts, each with individual power dissipations and properties. Rioux will explain how complex circuit board layers are incorporated into the models using the image processing functionality in COMSOL Multiphysics in order to reduce model meshing while maintaining physical accuracy.

Later in the day, Hannah Alpert of NASA Ames Research Center will hold her keynote talk, “Thermal Modeling of a Compressor for CO2 Removal in the International Space Station.” She will highlight the use of multiphysics simulation in the research and development of contaminant removal technology, which is critical to support systems that enable humans to live and work in outer space.

In the final keynote talk, “Multiphysics and Metamaterials: Applications and Opportunities,” Scott Sorbel of Raytheon Technologies will discuss the use of metamaterials and metasurfaces in the industry and go over how understanding the multiphysics aspect of these systems is vital for both performance verification and manufacturability.

“We are looking forward to hearing the speakers discuss the use of multiphysics simulation in their projects,” said Ryan Durac, aerospace and defense account manager at COMSOL. “This industry is known for its high demands for accuracy and reliability, and simulation enables engineers and researchers to build trust in their designs. This is especially important when the devices are intended for use in challenging environments, such as in orbit or under water.”

In addition, the COMSOL-led sessions will cover the following topics:

Modeling in aerospace and defense with COMSOL Multiphysics

Metamaterials

Composite materials

MEMS

Optimization

Heat transfer in spacecraft

Acoustics and aeroacoustics

Low-frequency electromagnetics

A Q&A session will follow each keynote talk and technical presentation. Additionally, there will be an open-discussion session where attendees can ask a panel of COMSOL staff any questions they may have.

Registration is free of charge. To view the program details, visit https://www.comsol.com/events/comsol-days/comsol-day-aerospace-defense-112162.

About COMSOL Days

COMSOL Days are popular online events applicable to people who work in industries and areas where COMSOL Multiphysics can benefit their modeling and simulation projects. All COMSOL Days cover a wide range of subjects, including how to turn COMSOL models into specialized simulation apps for engineers who do not have a background in modeling.

The events feature 1-day programs with keynote presentations, technical sessions, and more. COMSOL Days will continue throughout 2023 with multiple events held each month.

COMSOL

comsol.com