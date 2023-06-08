COMSOL launches open-access learning center for multiphysics modeling

COMSOL, the developer of the COMSOL Multiphysics simulation software, has introduced a new online resource that provides free and open access to modeling and simulation learning material across all areas of physics.

The Learning Center offers a single entry point for users of all skill levels, where courses, articles, and videos present a clear path for learning how to use COMSOL Multiphysics® for modeling and simulation. It was designed with the user in mind: Categories and filters aid in finding resources and materials that match a topic of interest.

“The new Learning Center makes it easier to find the right resources for each user,” says Amelia Halliday, product information engineering manager at COMSOL. “The broad scope of the content and the on-demand format helps users learn what they need, just when they need it.”

The Learning Center currently includes ten multipart courses, from introductory to advanced concepts. The “Getting Started with COMSOL Multiphysics®” course covers the fundamentals of using the COMSOL® software. The exercise files and resources included in that course help users gradually build essential skills and feature both step-by-step and more open-ended examples. The course familiarizes learners with the modeling workflow, efficient modeling and simulation techniques, and how to build a simulation application based on a model.

The multipart courses cover topics such as:

Defining Multiphysics Models

Introduction to Electro-Thermal-Mechanical Modeling

Using Swept Meshes for Model Geometries

Modeling Partial Differential Equations in COMSOL Multiphysics

All content in the Learning Center, whether it be a multipart course or a standalone resource, offers a structured learning experience, in the form of articles, tutorial videos, model files, modeling exercises, and step-by-step instructions.

“COMSOL’s mission is to provide easy-to-use software solutions to engineering problems and to help our users get the most out of our products,” says Andrew Griesmer, product information director at COMSOL. “The Learning Center supports the second half of our mission. Our goal is to make it easy for users to acquire the modeling skills they need for their current and future simulation projects.”

Visit The Learning Center

