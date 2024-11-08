COMTEC sloping-front plastic enclosures increasingly specified for electronic devices with touch screens or displays

OKW’s COMTEC sloping-front plastic enclosures are increasingly being specified for electronic devices with touch screens or displays. The versatile enclosures suit various applications, including data collection terminals, communications devices, access control/security, medical/wellness, laboratories, point-of-sale, measurement, control, and industrial regulation.

These modern desktop/wall-mount enclosures feature rounded contours and a recessed top inclined 10° for comfortable viewing and operation. The mounting connectors and interface area is large, and the flat or raised base section can accommodate large components.

COMTEC is available with or without a lid for a battery compartment. Screw-in battery cradles (accessories) hold 4 x AA, 1 x 9V or 2 x 9V cells. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs and other components. Self-adhesive case feet ensure reliable desktop positioning.

These ABS (UL 94 HB) enclosures are available in seven sizes from 4.72 in. x 5.91 in. x 1.69 in. to 11.42 in. x 7.87 in. x 2.97 in. The standard colors are off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are also available.

Accessories include wall suspension elements, battery cradles, battery clips, a plug-in contact (9V), and self-tapping screws for PCBs.

OKW can supply COMTEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials, and installation/assembly of accessories.

www.okwenclosures.com