Confocal sensor systems available with PROFINET, EtherNet/IP

The confocalDT IFD241x confocal chromatic displacement sensor systems are now available with all common industrial Ethernet protocols. This opens up numerous other measurement tasks in precision automation where highly accurate results are required. The compact sensor systems are also easy to operate with their intuitive web interface.

The Confocal chromatic sensor systems from Micro-Epsilon are unique worldwide and highly precise. They are used to measure displacement, distance and position. The models in the confocalDT IFD241x series are high-performance confocal sensors with an integrated controller.

These are now available with the integrated PROFINET and EtherNet/IP fieldbus interfaces. This means that the sensors are now equipped with all common Industrial Ethernet protocols.

The confocalDT IFD241x models combine high precision with a compact design. Another advantage is the simple integration of the systems, which can be parameterized via the intuitive web interface. The integrated Industrial Ethernet interface (EtherCAT) ensures that the settings are automatically applied to the PLC environment. Complex settings in the programming environment are therefore not necessary. The connection is established automatically with the IFD241x sensor systems.

The sensor can be integrated via EtherCAT, PROFINET or EtherNet/IP into a bus system according to standard protocols (TCP, UDP, FTP) which facilitates the communication.

For more information, visit micro-epsilon.com.