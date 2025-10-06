Connector portfolio operates from 12 V to 48 V

Positioned between low-voltage, low-power connectors and high-voltage, high-power connectors, ​HALVONEX connectors help enable excellent electrical conductivity and are capable of handling high-current loads and low-voltage currents, typically in the range of 12 to 48V. HALVONEX connectors also meet the specific needs of the agriculture, construction, and forklift sectors, which require solutions supporting 60 to 100V (subject to user verification) and high-power applications.

Made from premium materials, HALVONEX connectors were specifically selected for their durability, resistance to wear, and ability to maintain electrical performance in the harshest environments. Despite their high current capacity, these connectors feature a compact form factor, facilitating space-saving designs in electronic systems.​ HALVONEX connectors are suitable for trucks, buses, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and forklift trucks, enabling consistent performance and helping reduce the risk of power disruptions and maintenance needs.