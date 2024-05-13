Consulting-Specifying Engineer announces 2024 40 Under 40 award recipients

Consulting-Specifying Engineer proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 40 Under 40 award. This award is given annually to 40 nonresidential building industry professionals ages 40 and younger who stand out in a variety of personal and professional aspects of their lives. To read a profile of each winner, visit www.csemag.com/40under40.

Candidates were nominated by a colleague or mentor and judged by industry experts based on nine areas, including their commitment to academics, their profession, personal lives, and their community. In the May online and print edition, Consulting-Specifying Engineer honors each of these young professionals, highlighting abilities that led them to continuous success, recent professional projects, and personal achievements. Winners will be presented with their award at a ceremony in Houston in October 2024.

“The 2024 40 Under 40 award winners can balance a high level of work, their families, and community involvement. They’re technical experts in their respective fields,” said Amara Rozgus, Editor-in-Chief of Consulting-Specifying Engineer. “Now in its 17th year, the 2024 40 Under 40 winners are all devoted to making a difference, and it will be a pleasure to meet and work with each of them.”

The winners are:

• Liz Alford

• Lauren Alger

• Yevgeniya (Jane) Baikadanova

• Jodi Balido

• Victor Bonachea

• Zac Buckmiller

• Jamison Caldwell

• John Constantinide

• Devanshi Dadia

• Michelle DeCarlo

• Katelyn DePenning

• Tony Dupsky

• Jeffrey Engelstad

• Alyse M. Falconer

• Michelle Fennell

• Paul Foerth

• Lauren Foster

• Christoph Gisel

• Robin Graves

• Todd Green

• Kenneth Griffin

• Morgan Heldstab

• Katelyn Jones

• Hunter Koch

• Tzu-Hao Kuo

• Christopher Lau

• Matthew J. Lick

• Amar Maniar

• Ali Moussawi

• Liam Murphy

• Cole Parkinson

• Alex Quast

• Brandi Sauter

• Mariah Seaboldt

• Greg Sherman

• Alex Sibila

• Johnathan Stewart

• Lilly Vang

• Katie Wholey

• Mary Wurst

