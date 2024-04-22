Control Techniques and KB Electronics to convert to Nidec Drives

Control Techniques and KB Electronics announced that on May 1, 2024, they will be transitioning to Nidec Drives.

This decision has been made with strategic initiative and progression in mind. With over 50 years of experience, Control Techniques and KB Electronics represent innovation and trailblazing in the drives sector; becoming Nidec Drives aligns with their forward-thinking approach and dedication to staying ahead in an ever-evolving market.

It’s important to emphasize that this change will not affect any products or services offered by Control Techniques or KB Electronics. Their product lines will remain at the same high level of quality, innovation, and service that their customers have come to expect. There will be changes to branding on social media channels, product labeling, and brochures, but customers can rest assured that the same team of drive obsessives is behind the wheel.

This strategic decision signifies greater collaboration with Nidec, a global brand, giving further opportunities to produce more of what customers want and need. Becoming Nidec Drives enables Control Techniques and KB Electronics to harness the strength and resources of Nidec, meaning greater prospects and collective possibilities. This change will not only strengthen their valued stakeholder relationships but also ensure a more efficient and effective experience for all.

As Nidec Drives embarks on this new chapter, it remains firmly committed to its existing values of prioritizing customer success and satisfaction.

If you would like any further information on this process, please contact your local Nidec Drives drive center, which is always ready to help with any need.

For more information, visit www.ControlTechniques.com