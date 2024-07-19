Convert a standard chuck into a quick-change chuck in seconds

SMW Autoblok has introduced the KIT-RR Chuck System, available in sizes from Ø 210 to Ø 400 and suitable for manual or robotic use. The system incorporates the RR Adapter and the RR soft top jaws, which through the company’s two-point contact design, can be switched from O.D. clamping to I.D. clamping in seconds.

The KIT-RR system can be locked and unlocked using a simple push pin, providing safety against accidental release. Designed for high quality, precision, and safety, the device eliminates the need for screws and complicated change operations, saving time and increasing efficiency.

The system can be adapted to meet various manufacturing requirements by converting a standard chuck into a quick jaw change chuck. Systems can be mounted on all power chucks currently on the market to provide quick and easy integration with current machinery and a variety of robotic systems. With a semifinished pallet and top jaws kit, the KIT-RR system is available for master jaws with 1/16 x 90o and 1.5mm x 60o serrations.

Machine builders can see this quick-change chuck displayed at this year’s IMTS in the West Hall, Level 3, booth #431617.

SMW Autoblok

smwautoblok.com