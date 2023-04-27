Converter allows for incorporation of analog sensors and actuators with IO-Link communications

WAGO’s new IP67-rated I/O-Link Analog Converters offer a solid and cost-effective solution for incorporating conventional analog sensors and actuators with IO-Link communications.

The 765-2702/200-000 has two 0-10 VDC inputs that are converted to IO-Link for monitoring field-level sensors. The 765-2703/200-000 has two 4-20ma analog outputs while the 765-2704/200-000 has two 0-10VDC analog outputs. Both devices will convert IO-Link signals to analog outputs and all of these devices can be set up using IO-Link configuration tools such as WAGO’s IO-Link configurator software.

These devices are ideal for new systems as they take advantage of the benefits offered by IO-link. Users that wish to update older systems to digital communications can also leverage these compact IP67 devices.