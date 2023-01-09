CoreTechnologie collaborates with Meteor Inkjet Ltd. in industrial 3D inkjet printing

CoreTechnologie (CT) is now cooperating with Meteor Inkjet Ltd. of the UK, the leading supplier of electronics, software, tools and services for industrial 3D inkjet printing. The cooperation partners will ensure integration of their software environments and jointly realize innovative tools specifically designed for binder and material jet applications. The precision and multi-material capability of inkjet printing as well as new possibilities for automating additive manufacturing are the focus of the collaboration.

CoreTechnologie is the developer of 4D_Additive, a software suite for a seamless additive manufacturing process offering functions for model repair, geometry analysis and optimization, support, lattice and surface texture generation as well as nesting and slicing. Combined with Meteor’s world-leading printhead drive electronics and Met3D Digital Front End, it provides printer manufacturers with a straightforward path from design to production of inkjet printing systems for additive manufacturing.

The implementation of inkjet technology for the application of binders or materials requires a close integration of the hardware and software of industrial printing systems and innovative tools for additive manufacturing, as well as the reading capabilities for all common CAD formats and the provision of the optimized 3D data in a special format for inkjet printers. This prerequisite is targeted by the new cooperation of the two specialists.

“As a result of our collaboration with Meteor, binder and material jet systems with Meteor hardware and software can be easily integrated into the industry-standard workflow provided by 4D_Additive, enabling the processing of precise native CAD models of all major systems and formats,” says Rémi Goupil, CT product manager for 4D_Additive software. Meteor managing director Clive Ayling comments, “Our collaboration with CT not only provides a clear development path for 3D printing system OEMs, but will also lead to important sustainability benefits for the industry, such as real-time optimization of 3D sand casting prints with precise density control, reducing material waste and curing time.”

CoreTechnologie

www.coretechnologie.com/products/4d-additive