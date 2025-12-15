Corrosion-resistant encoder stands up to saltwater

Marine environments expose components, such as encoders, to saltwater, temperature fluctuations, pressure variations, and corrosive conditions that rapidly degrade standard optical and capacitive sensing systems. These harsh operating conditions require specialized materials and sealed construction to ensure reliable angular position feedback in ship propulsion systems, offshore platform equipment, and subsea robotics, where encoder failure can compromise safety-critical operations.

Austria-based Flux recently released its IND-MAX-100 Marine Grade inductive angle encoder, a new variant within the IND-MAX family designed specifically for naval and offshore environments.

The series uses inductive technology to deliver non-contact, wear-free measurement. This helps ensure reliability and resistance to shock, vibration, and environmental contaminants, such as dust, oil, and moisture. The encoders are available in thousands of standard configurations, with outer diameters ranging from 125 to 375 mm. Flux also customizes encoders to exact customer specification requirements.

The IND-MAX-100 specifically features a housing made of marine-grade stainless steel, providing the necessary corrosion resistance for continuous saltwater immersion. The corrosion-proof design makes it suitable for subsea equipment, including underwater robotics and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), hydraulic actuators, oil and gas exploration equipment, heavy-duty industrial machinery, and marine steering and stabilization systems.

