CRS Series adjustable stainless steel shock absorbers at IMTS 2024

Today I had the opportunity to speak with ITT Enidine National Sales Manager Rob Marshick about the company’s range of small bore adjustable industrial shock absorbers and mounting accessories. The New Corrosion Resistance Series (CRS) Stainless Steel Shock Absorbers are now available with a 17-4PH stainless steel cylinder, piston rod, and piston cap. Marshick stated that his product now opens doors for Enidine in multiple new spaces.

“This is washdown, food-processing, medical… that’s what these shocks are; that’s what these are right here. It gets us into markets where there are harsh environments, outdoors — anywhere like that. It’s a market that we haven’t been in in a long time.”

They are an eco-friendly solution for harsh-environment industrial and wash-down applications and incorporate highly engineered energy absorption technologies. Interested in Non-Adjustable models click here.

Stainless Steel Versions of select ECO & ECO OEM Series Models

Adjustable: CRS (LR)OEM .25M, .5M, 1.0M, 1.0MF and CRS OEM .25M, .5M, 1.0M, 1.0MF

Product Features and Specifications

Outer body (cylinder), hardened piston rod all made of 17-4PH Stainless

Dimensions, features, and performance same as our popular ECO & ECO OEM Series

Includes accessories like Jam Nuts in Stainless Steel

Standard hydraulic fluid included. Food-grade fluids available upon request.

Ideal for Various Harsh Enviornment Applications

Medical

Food Processing

Packaging

Electronic

Chemical

Marine