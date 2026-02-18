Current sensor operates up to 1000 A, 3200 V

The DN1000ID-CP02 from Danisense is a current transducer designed for high-voltage power measurement in EV chargers, power inverters and battery energy storage systems, increasing creepage and clearance to 38 mm and supporting uninsulated cable voltages up to 3200 V. The device measures up to 1500 A with a 40 mm aperture and removable isolation insert, and supports continuous 1000 A measurement with linearity error below 1 ppm plus 1200 A RMS over-range for up to 30 minutes. Based on closed-loop fluxgate technology, the DN1000ID-CP02 provides 5 ppm offset and sub-ppm RMS noise to 10 kHz for precision monitoring in test benches, calibration systems and medical or scientific equipment.
