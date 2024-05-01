Custom connectivity from binder suits plant applications

Industrial circular connectors binder designs and produces customized connectivity solutions based on specific customer requirements. The company specializes in creating solutions for use cases with unique demands that go beyond the standard scope of products listed in the binder catalog. For such applications, binder offers customized solutions that are reliable and tailored to meet the customer’s specific needs. With more than 60 years of experience in connector design and development, binder has extensive expertise and a long-standing history of collaborating with design engineers to create individualized connectivity solutions.

Although standard products from the binder portfolio suit most applications, they don’t fit all. Where needed, the Neckarsulm-based manufacturer’s solution expertise comes into play, namely, in the form of exclusive connectors that are perfectly tailored to the application. Design engineers benefit from binder’s exceptional vertical integration and six decades of experience in design and engineering. Examples of customer-specific developments can be found, for instance, in the medical device and plant engineering sectors.

Medical-device and plant engineering connector applications

For applications in patient monitoring, binder has developed a modular 12-pin connector system consisting of a panel mount plug and eight panel mount sockets (970 series).

Reliability was the key design criterion. While the sockets were integrated into the patient monitor’s housing, the plugs were part of the pluggable parameter modules. The concentric arrangement of the contacts ensured the plug connection was centered automatically when mating — without the need to remove the protective cap.

Another example is the development of a custom three-pin connector for lifting plants (955+970 series) based on a binder standard series (692). The purpose of the interface was to enable disconnectable supply lines for the systems. The need for customization arose because default locking did not meet the end customer’s requirements. Instead of the screw locking by means of an RD thread, the product was equipped with bayonet locking based on binder’s HEC series. In addition, the engineers at binder adapted the choice of materials to suit use in lifting systems.

Single-source connector integration

For its design engineers, binder offers design, tooling, manufacturing, assembly, and automation from a single source. Through its affiliated companies, the manufacturer has additional expertise in stamped, turned, and cast parts, galvanic, PCB design, and component assembly. Furthermore, binder’s customized products are qualified in the company’s own laboratory.

With the help of failure mode and effects analyses (FMEA) critical design and production challenges are identified early. Sample assemblies and preliminary tests in the binder lab support the optimization and quality assurance of custom products as well as the monitoring and approval of pilot series production by the quality project managers. ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and EN ISO 13485:2016 + AC:2018 + A11:2021 certifications underline binder’s competencies regarding quality and environmental management.

For additional information, visit www.binder-usa.com.