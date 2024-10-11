Custom conveyor goes up and over personnel

Some high-volume production settings need to continuously move product — even when operators cross the conveyor stream. Depending on the path the conveyor needs to take through a production setting, that can be a challenge. In one such setting, the operator was conveying bottles of varying diameters, so also needed smooth products transitions and minimal changeover times.

To satisfy these requirements, mk North America designed a custom conveyor based on hugger-style VersaFlex flat-top chain conveyor that grips the bottles with a compliant squeezing method. The conveyor includes an arch through which plant personnel can walk. A 90° conveyor incline is followed by a short horizontal stretch followed by a 90° decline that brings the bottles down to the normal operating elevation.

“The VersaFlex excels in this installation because it conveys product vertically at a 90° angle. That’s in contrast with other incline-conveyor styles limited to 60° inclines at most,” said mk North America inside sales manager Cory Santor.

Width-adjustable ‘huggers’ allow the transport of bottles without disruption. More specifically, adjustable conveyor lanes accommodate various bottle sizes. Manual width-adjusting actuators called mk VSTs have dual carriages to act in opposing directions. So, adjusting one VST (via a handwheel crank) automatically adjusts the other three in unison. Thus, changeovers to various bottle diameters are quick and easy for higher overall productivity.

“The ‘flexible-finger’ design gave us the ability to have each side of the hugger conveyor on a linear track,” said mk North America mechanical project engineer Michael Zampano. Being able to grasp parts their sides allows for the travel up, across, and over for the walkthrough arch, added Zampano.

“We had to connect all the width-adjusting actuators (VSTs) to ensure the left and right lanes all adjust together in synchronicity. Otherwise, any inconsistently spaced or unaligned lanes would cause bottles to drop from the hugger — which could be a real safety issue,” added Santor.

As with any project, there were challenges to be solved during the initial design. “In the early phase of this project, we learned floor space was limited — so the first challenge we had was fitting all necessary components into the allowed area,” said Zampano. “Because the footprint was so tight, we also had to ensure all upstream and downstream equipment could align and interface with this conveyor for proper production flow. For this, we added part guides and supporting elements,” he added.

For this application’s end-user facility, a walkthrough arch conveyor was the most suitable option to satisfy the access requirements and fit into the allotted footprint. Elsewhere, other worker walkthrough solutions are used.

“Some facilities use stair walkovers that let workers go up and over the operating conveyor. The challenge with such stairs is how they consume a lot of floorspace,” said Zampano. “Other options include various lift and swing-gate conveyors featuring sections that pivot out or upward to let workers walk through. The challenge here is that they need production to stop — and can in some cases pose safety issues as well.”

Because facility personnel regularly walk through and work around it, the conveyor includes guards, covers, and other safety features — including a catch rail on the underside to prevent bottles from falling at the walkthrough arch should the grip on any bottle be lost.

For more information, visit mknorthamerica.com/case-studies/enhancing-production-efficiency-with-custom-doorway-conveyor-solution.