Custom Engineered Robot Transfer Units

The low cost and versatility of robotic arms have made Robot Transfer Units a staple in the manufacturing industry. These units are widely used in repetitive assembly tasks like drilling, fastening, welding, composite layup, routing, painting, and trimming. The appeal lies in their high flexibility and efficiency. However, robotic arms are typically mounted in fixed locations, which limits their reach and ability to perform tasks across larger workspaces. To enhance their versatility, a “seventh axis” is often added to extend the reach of the robotic arm and improve its overall operational flexibility.

Motion Index Drives: Seventh Axis Robot Transfer Units

Motion Index Drives provides cutting-edge solutions with its high-precision, durable rack-and-pinion systems that are built to handle dynamic loads while maintaining accuracy. The seventh axis slide is crucial for extending the reach of robotic arms and enabling additional movements. By utilizing a modular design with rack-and-pinion drives, the system achieves virtually unlimited travel lengths, allowing the robotic arm to perform tasks across a larger area. These slides also provide additional flexibility by supporting more than one robotic arm on the same slide, which boosts productivity and offers multiple operational options.

Versatility and Configuration

Robot Transfer Units come in a range of configurations, including floor-mounted, elevated, or inverted models. Their design ensures that they integrate seamlessly into automated systems for applications such as material handling, painting, assembly, or welding. The system’s modularity allows for easy customization to fit specific robotic systems, including the servomotor or robot brand used in each setup.

Custom Engineering and Design Flexibility

One of the most significant advantages of the seventh axis systems is their ability to be engineered to any length required by the customer. The modular nature of the design, with machined keyed ends, allows for easy addition or removal of sections, making the system adaptable to different production environments or repurposing needs.

Standard Features

Accuracy of +/- 0.003” per foot: The system offers high precision, ensuring that robotic tasks are executed with minimal error. Pre-machined carriage for securing robots: This ensures a secure fit for the robotic arm and optimizes stability. Oversized linear bearings: These bearings enhance the performance of the unit by supporting high tilting moments and increasing robustness. Slight design changes: Customizable design options allow for minor modifications to meet specific requirements. Machined and keyed ends: These make the assembly and reconfiguration of the system more efficient. Cable management systems: Designed to keep power and communication cables organized and protected. Structural steel fabrication: Ensures durability and strength for high-performance applications.

Optional Features

Power and communication cables: Optional cables can be added for power transmission and communication between units. Leveling plates: For fine-tuning the unit’s position and leveling it on the work surface. Higher accuracy options: Enhanced precision capabilities for more demanding applications. Custom robot risers: Adjustable risers can be integrated to accommodate varying robot sizes.

Performance Capabilities

Transfer speeds of up to 1.5 meters per second : Ensures efficient movement for faster processing and production.

: Ensures efficient movement for faster processing and production. Heavy-duty linear bearings : These bearings support high tilting moments and enable greater stability and precision.

: These bearings support high tilting moments and enable greater stability and precision. Armoloy coating on gear rack/pinion (optional) : This coating provides added durability and resistance to wear and tear.

: This coating provides added durability and resistance to wear and tear. Low-backlash gear reducer: Improves the overall accuracy and responsiveness of the system.

Design and Engineering Benefits

Direct drive gear reducer and gear rack : This combination of components ensures higher accuracy and better performance with fewer parts, simplifying the design and maintenance.

: This combination of components ensures higher accuracy and better performance with fewer parts, simplifying the design and maintenance. Robust structural steel construction : Built to withstand the rigors of high-performance manufacturing environments.

: Built to withstand the rigors of high-performance manufacturing environments. Oversized rack and pinion system: Enhances safety and reliability by providing extra strength and a higher safety factor, ensuring that the system can handle heavy loads and dynamic forces.

Conclusion

Motion Index Drives’ seventh axis Robot Transfer Units offer an advanced solution for manufacturers looking to improve the flexibility, reach, and productivity of their robotic systems. With high-precision components, customizable features, and the ability to fit into various automated applications, these units are ideal for a wide range of tasks across industries. By offering robust construction, ease of integration, and flexible configurations, these units empower manufacturers to optimize their operations and adapt to evolving production needs.

Sponsored content by Motion Index Drives