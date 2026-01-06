Custom Integration Options for your New and Existing Rotary Table Applications

By Rob Litner, Sales Engineer, Motion Index Drives

Motion Index Drives’ engineering staff is ready to tailor indexers with the right options to meet your specific application requirements to seamlessly integrate with your existing applications through complementary components.

We have worked with multiple end users that were in need of replacing older rotary indexing tables in their applications. With the cost of manufacturing rising, Motion Index Drives was able to replace existing units with adapter plates and sub-plates so our indexers fit in the application for less than the cost of replacing the previous indexer. Motion Index Drives meticulously calculates our rotary index tables for your application so we supply the appropriate size required.

One of our customers had an indexer in service that needed to be replaced. Motion Index Drives offered our RTX900 3 stop fixed cam indexer package, with an adapter plate mounted to the output of our indexer. The adapter plate was machined with the identical hole pattern the original indexer had in its output flange. By supplying our indexer with the adapter plate, machined to match the hole pattern in the existing dial plate / fixture weldment, the End User could use the same structure without any alterations.

After years of getting a competitors indexer rebuilt multiple times, this customer came to Motion Index Drives for help. Our solution was to supply our RT200 freely programmable indexer package complete with a sub-plate mounted to the feet of our RT200 indexer housing. The sub-plate was designed to match the foot pattern of the existing indexer. Supplying our indexer with the sub -plate, enabled the end user to keep his original base and not have to do any alterations to the base.

Motion Index Drives has an arsenal of resources to accommodate new and existing applications to fit your manufacturing needs. Buying multiple components from one source reduces purchasing management and assembly time as well as saves shipping costs. All our components can be delivered complete with our index drives, to allow for a simpler installation. Our Complementary Components Include but are not limited to:

There is no limit to the variety of options available for your application, we can supply all the necessities to accompany your indexing device to ensure everything fits and runs properly. Our engineers bring experience and training to their knowledge of cam-driven indexers. In order to build the best product possible, you need indexers tailored specifically for your application.

