Custom interface modules target IoT integration challenges

Weidmuller USA has launched its Custom PLC Interface Module program to improve device and field connectivity in a wide variety of Industry 4.0 applications.

Designed to meet the specific application needs of a business, these new interface modules can be installed in control cabinets serving all industry sectors. In addition, Weidmuller offers complete engineering, prototype, and production services for fully customized PLC modules.

In addition to the Customer PLC Interface Module program, Weidmuller USA’s Engineering and Assembly Services located in Richmond, Va. also offers manual and automated DIN rail assembly, modified and assembled enclosures, and custom automation and PV combiner box solutions.

Primary benefits of the Custom PLC Interface Modules include: Universal Connection Solutions – the comprehensive system offers connection solutions for all common PLC manufacturers; Space-Saving – The compact PLC and DCS interface modules save valuable space in the control cabinet; Time-Saving – Retrofitting without rewiring of sensors and actuators from the field level saves up to 95% in time requirements; Flexible Customization – Weidmuller’s product offers the optimal solution for customer-specific interface assemblies.