Damon Neal joins mk North America

Conveyor and automation-systems manufacturer mk North America has appointed Damon Neal as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest I territory. This region encompasses Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Missouri.

With more than 20 years of experience in industrial and factory automation, manufacturing process improvement, support, service, and project management, Damon Neal brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations. His technical acumen and ability to build lasting relationships will be invaluable to mk North America’s growth and customer satisfaction in the Southwest I territory.

“I am excited to represent mk North America as a high-quality, customer-focused, and flexible engineering resource for the automation and material handling industries in my local market,” says Damon Neal. “My passion for automation and the manufacturing production process has me looking forward to my new role; partnering with customers to provide solutions that are innovative and flexible.”

Sales and Business Development Manager for mk North America Scott Blais, Jr. expressed his enthusiasm about Damon joining the team: “It quickly became evident that Damon is someone with whom mk could thrive. To pair with his personable demeanor, he also brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to this role which will undoubtedly serve his customers well. We’re excited to announce the addition of Damon and to begin closely working with him.”

Damon’s extensive background includes roles at Dorner Manufacturing, FlexLink Systems, and Datalogic Industrial Automation, where he consistently achieved and exceeded sales goals, developed new customer bases, and managed key accounts with a focus on consultative selling. His technical knowledge spans various industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and electronics.

mk North America will leverage Damon Neal’s expertise to strengthen its presence in the Southwest I territory and continue delivering exceptional solutions and service to design engineers. For more information, visit mknorthamerica.com.