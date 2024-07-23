Dan Lisowsky to lead ECM PCB Stator Industrial OEM Products Division

Design and software firm ECM has tapped executive Dan Lisowsky to head a new unit dedicated to serving leading manufacturers in the development of PCB Stator electric motors.

Lisowsky will direct ECM’s Industrial OEM Products Division, which will offer engineering, software design, and client services to large electric motor equipment manufacturers. These services include electric motor development on ECM’s award-winning PrintStator Motor CAD platform, as well as advisory for modeling, prototyping, production, and commercialization of products incorporating PCB Stator technology.

ECM design partners already served by the Industrial OEM Products Division include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, marine and rail component leader B. Hepworth, and global engineering and manufacturing services firm East West Manufacturing.

“ECM is working with large electric motor OEMs in developing new products and applications with PrintStator Motor CAD and PCB Stator innovation. With Lisowsky and this new division, we’re providing a dedicated team to serving this demand and on-boarding additional motor OEMs who can leverage the technology,” says ECM CEO Brian Casey.

In his new role, Lisowsky will draw on an extensive industry acumen to accelerate adoption of PCB Stator technology by ECM’s existing clients, while actively engaging new partners for the Industrial OEM Products Division.

“I’m excited to join the ECM team to serve existing partners and to leveraging my network to convince new players to use ECM’s motor production technology to reach their performance, efficiency, lightweighting and sustainability goals,” says Lisowsky, ECM’s new VP of Industrial OEM Products.

Lisowsky brings a wealth of experience to ECM, having served (most recently) at motor and motion control company AMETEK. Prior to AMETEK, Lisowsky held senior roles at medical electronics firm Valtronic and electronics manufacturing services and complex circuit board fabrication company Sanmina. Lisowsky earned his MSE in Technology Management from the University of Pennsylvania and BSE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Lisowsky’s leadership will support ECM’s rapid growth that has seen the firm evolve from a startup to a SaaS enterprise serving 21st century electric motor design needs.

As a company, ECM pairs patented PCB Stator innovation to PrintStator Motor CAD to create next generation electric machines that are smaller, quieter, and more energy efficient across a broad range of use cases. Those include HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, Haptics, Simulated Inertia, Renewable Energy, Consumer Electronics and more.

ECM’s PCB Stators replace the bulky copper windings in traditional motors with an ultra-thin disc. PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options, reach efficiencies exceeding 90%, and are more sustainable by needing just 20% of the raw materials to produce.

ECM has earned 14 award distinctions for its Motor CAD platform and electric motor solutions, including winning the 2024 Automation Innovation Awards for Software. The company launched PrintStator as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product in January 2024 at CES.

ECM’s new Head of Industrial OEM Products will lead the division to facilitate wider access to the benefits of PrintStator and PCB Stator innovation by large electric motor manufacturers.

“ECM’s PrintStator software and printed circuit board technology have created a disruptive shift within the industrial motor OEM market. Leveraging ECM’s PrintStator SaaS platform to integrate axial flux motor topology and PCB Stator innovation is a revolutionary advancement for the global electric motor market,” says Lisowsky.

