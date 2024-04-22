Daniel Westberg appointed new CEO for Nord-Lock Group  

Nord-Lock Group, the global leader in bolting and engineering solutions, announces Daniel Westberg as their new Chief Executive Officer. Daniel will assume his responsibilities as CEO on August 1, 2024.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Nord-Lock Group, a company with a rich legacy. The Group is on an exciting journey, and I look forward to unlocking new horizons and developing the Group and its four technology brands toward even greater success,” says Daniel Westberg.

For more than 20 years, Daniel has held various executive-level roles within SKF and its different subsidiaries, both in Sweden and abroad, most recently Daniel served as President & CEO at Ewellix.

“The appointment of Daniel as CEO marks an exciting chapter for Nord-Lock Group and Latour. Daniel has proven to drive results and has consistently propelled the businesses he has led forward. With his international industrial background, strong commercial and technical understanding, Daniel brings a fresh perspective and strategic vision to the organization”, says Johan Menckel, Chairman of the Board for Nord-Lock Group.

Daniel holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and his strong technical acumen along with a passion for innovation has been instrumental throughout his career. Having lived and worked in Canada, Germany, and France, Daniel has an extensive global background. These diverse cultural encounters have brought enriched perspectives and provided valuable insights that Daniel now brings into his role as CEO of Nord-Lock Group.

