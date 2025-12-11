Dart 15 series digital speed controllers for OEM applications

The new 15 series enclosed digital speed controller from Dart Controls is available in open or closed chassis styles and in NEMA 1 and NEMA 4 enclosures for OEM use in a range of applications. Updated circuitry uses SMT technology to increase power density in a compact package while maintaining speed range and regulation.

With dual-voltage capability and ±10% rated line voltage, the controllers provide 1% speed regulation for 12/24 VAC and 120/240 VAC, 50/60 Hz applications. They offer a 25:1 speed range, an adjustable minimum speed of 0–30% of base and an adjustable maximum speed of 66–100% of base.

Built-in protection for the 15 series includes overload capacity of 200% for one minute, transient voltage protection, line voltage compensation and adjustable IR compensation. Dart Controls series 15 controllers are suited for fractional horsepower applications such as conveyors and material handling, food equipment, dryers and ovens.

These compact models are suited for space-saving OEM designs and include full-featured technology such as a full wave bridge supply. Each unit includes a 5K ohm speed potentiometer. Enclosed models include a power on/off switch. All models are rated for use from -10°C to 40°C ambient.

All 15-series models are manufactured by Dart Controls, a manufacturer of variable speed motor drives, controls and accessories for electric motors. All Dart products are made in the USA.

For additional information, visit dartcontrols.com.