Datasensing SH4 Category 4/Type 4 safety light curtains from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Datasensing SH4 series 14mm finger and 30mm hand safety light curtains that are available in basic models with automatic restart or standard models, which include external device monitoring (EDM) and an optional manual restart. Body protection models in 300 or 400mm resolution are available only in the standard version. The finger and hand protection light curtains offer no dead zone for maximum protection.

14mm resolution light curtains offer a protective height range of 300 to 1200mm and operate at distances of 0.2 to 10m. Hand protection models offer a protective height ranging from 300 to 1800mm and have an operating distance of 0.2 to 20m. The body protection models come in protective heights ranging from 800 to 1200mm and operate at heights of up to 70m.

All light curtains for this launch include 2 OSSD outputs, M12 connectors, IP65 and IP67 protection ratings, and simple alignment with an LED guide. Accessories to aid with installation and setup are also offered.

