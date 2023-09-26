DC energy meter for EV DC fast charging

Carlo Gavazzi is announcing its latest product for the EV transportation market, the new and innovative DCT Series DC Energy Meter, targeted to meet or exceed the emerging and growing DC metering requirements in fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EV DC Fast Charging). The near future for EV charging applications features fast, ultra-fast, and hyper-fast chargers. There is an increasing need for reliable and accurate metering systems to meet local regulations and assure customers that they are getting what they pay for when they charge their vehicles.

Electric transportation is a strategic market for Carlo Gavazzi. The DCT1 Series, as one of several products developed specifically for this market, is Carlo Gavazzi’s response to the need for a very flexible, simple, compact, and easy-to-integrate solution for energy measurement in DC fast chargers. The DCT1 is designed for global applications and enables a metering system that can be certified according to the requirements of the U.S. Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE), European and German calibration and cybersecurity laws. For European applications, the DCT1 Series can be used for legal conformance in several European countries while waiting for a harmonized and common EU regulation.

The DCT1 Series is specifically designed for accurate measurements in new emerging DC current applications such as EV charging stations, PV energy storage, DC industry, and DC microgrids, in full compliance with the latest international standards for DC energy measurement.

Main technical features include:

• All-in-one solution: Integrated voltage measurement, power supply, and RS485 port (with signature)

• Multi-protocols: RS485 Modbus RTU or SML to adapt to different charger controllers

• Wide measurement range: 150 to 1000 VDC, 300 A or 600 A max current versions

• Compactness: 90x115x60 mm housing

• Easy installation and sealing: DIN mounting with additional screw terminals for robust back panel installation

• Flexibility: Mountable, with both busbar and cable lug, in different orientations

• Fast serial data refresh time: Energy resolution of 0.0001 kWh resolution to meet EVSE certification requirements

• Bi-directional kWh meter (imported/exported): Ready for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications

• High accuracy: Calibration is also based on internal temperature sensors to meet accuracy requirements under any condition

• Approvals and certifications: cULus; NMi evaluation certificate for Eichrecht approval according to IEC 62052-11, IEC 62052-31, IEC 62053-41, VDE-AR-E 2418-3-100 Annex A, WELMEC 7.2. V2G compliance

Carlo Gavazzi

www.GavazziOnline.com