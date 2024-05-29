De Dietrich Process Systems scales up with the acquisition of HEINKEL Group

The Alsatian family-owned group, De Dietrich Process Systems, announces the acquisition of the HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group with its brands HEINKEL, COMBER, BOLZ-SUMMIX, and JONGIA.

This strategic merger allows De Dietrich to enrich and broaden its portfolio of solutions for its customers, offering the most comprehensive premium range on the market. Through this acquisition, the group becomes the global leader in the fields of solid-liquid separation and the drying of active ingredients. With four additional production sites in Europe, it allows De Dietrich Process Systems to become an undisputed European leader with a strategic commitment to local manufacturing (France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic). This purchase also enables the group to extend its presence in international markets and consolidate its leadership in Asia and the United States.

Through its recognized brands, HEINKEL, COMBER, BOLZ-SUMMIX, and JONGIA, the HEINKEL group has established itself as a premium provider of solid-liquid separation solutions, drying, and mixing systems, mainly for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries. The group has established privileged relationships with its international clients through expertise and technological innovations.

A robust, high-performing, and local model serving a rapidly evolving industry.

By complementing its offerings in emerging markets such as recycling and the environment, this structuring acquisition positions De Dietrich Process Systems on a continuous growth trajectory with revenue prospects exceeding 300 millioneuros and solid operational performance. This is the first major external growth operation conducted following the 100% takeover of the company by the family holding company (Financière Jaergerthal) in January 2023.

“De Dietrich Process Systems and the HEINKEL Group share common values, including family values, and the ambition to preserve a strong European manufacturing industry. The newly formed group’s technologies are essential for active ingredient manufacturing and vital chemicals in Europe. We contribute to the continent’s economic growth and reinforce our commitment to a more local and sustainable industry.

We further improve our ability to anticipate the new needs of our clients by providing them with ever more innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions,” said Jacques Moulin, president of De Dietrich Process Systems.

“We are very pleased to welcome the HEINKEL Group, which benefits from a very strong technological reputation. De Dietrich Process Systems is thus strengthening its historic presence in a fast-growing sector, as well as its European footprint. This new entity is fully in line with our strategy of long-term investment in the sustainable health sector. The transaction illustrates the commitment of the de Dietrich family, as long-term shareholders, to fully contribute to the development of the company,” said Marc Antoine de Dietrich, chairman of Financière Jaergerthal.

The presentation of all the solutions offered by the new group will take place at the upcoming Achema 2024 fair, from June 10 to 15 in Frankfurt, which will bring together the main players in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

www.dedietrich.com