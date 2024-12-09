December 2024 Issue: How linear slides can get you out of the weeds

What are the top workplaces for engineers? We’re going to find out!

Over the past year, we’ve been busy working with our new sister publication Engineering.com, striving to create more meaningful content to help you in your engineering career. We’ve always brought you exceptional technical engineering content and pertinent industry news, but we’ve had feedback that you want more. Whether you’re a student looking for the best university program to apply for or what specific fields of engineering to study, a new graduate deciding on the best companies to pursue, or a mid-career professional looking to move to the next level, we want to be the go-to resource for you.

With that in mind, we’re so excited to launch the new Top Workplaces for Engineers program today. Our editorial team is partnering with the professionals at Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, to find out which companies should be at the top of your list of potential employers each year. The award will honor companies that create exceptional workplace environments for engineering professionals across a variety of industries, and we will publish the list of winners in the Spring of 2025.

This new program will celebrate organizations that prioritize a people-first workplace culture where engineers can thrive and innovate. To be eligible, participating companies must employ at least 35 engineers or have an engineering workforce that makes up 10% or more of its total workforce. The award is based on employee feedback captured by the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

Maybe you’re currently at a company that is a fantastic place to work, and you’d like to nominate it for consideration. You can easily do so here: engineering.com/topworkplaces. The nomination timeframe runs through mid-January. But the next couple of months will breeze by with all the holiday celebrations, so make sure to nominate today.

Stay tuned for the exciting results, which will be unveiled right here, in the Spring of 2025.

Paul J. Heney – VP, Editorial Director

[email protected]

On X (formerly Twitter) @wtwh_paulheney