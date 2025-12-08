December 2025 Issue: How V2X and V2E are reshaping EV power architecture

It’s been a vibrant year for engineering content. In this December 2025 issue, we cover advanced technologies that enable new design possibilities, improve efficiency and productivity, and give companies a competitive advantage. We also showcase the rebranding of the Engineer’s Edge, our 3x-per-week newsletter that brings you educational, up-to-date news right to your inbox. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up here. Plus, we recap this year’s educational webinars that you can watch on demand anytime.
Highlights from the issue:
- A simple PID loop tuning technique — A simple technique that works well for most systems
- IO-Link is here to stay — More suppliers offer network connectivity in new application areas
- TEMPEST testing — Also called emission security (EMSEC), TEMPEST has three levels you need to know
Special sections:
- EV Engineering — How vehicle-to-everything (V2E) impacts EV systems, why EV security matters, and how AI supports fleets
- Interconnect — A look at pacemakers and ICDs, and their architectures, connectors, materials, and more
- Packaging OEM — An overview of an aluminum, energy-efficient accumulation table that does not require washdowns
- Mind Over Machine — Interviews with experts about supply chains, AI, and the EV grid challenges
