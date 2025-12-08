Design World

December 2025 Issue: How V2X and V2E are reshaping EV power architecture

By |

It’s been a vibrant year for engineering content. In this December 2025 issue, we cover advanced technologies that enable new design possibilities, improve efficiency and productivity, and give companies a competitive advantage. We also showcase the rebranding of the Engineer’s Edge, our 3x-per-week newsletter that brings you educational, up-to-date news right to your inbox. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up here. Plus, we recap this year’s educational webinars that you can watch on demand anytime.

Highlights from the issue:

  • A simple PID loop tuning technique — A simple technique that works well for most systems
  • IO-Link is here to stay — More suppliers offer network connectivity in new application areas
  • TEMPEST testing — Also called emission security (EMSEC), TEMPEST has three levels you need to know

Special sections:

  • EV Engineering — How vehicle-to-everything (V2E) impacts EV systems, why EV security matters, and how AI supports fleets
  • Interconnect — A look at pacemakers and ICDs, and their architectures, connectors, materials, and more
  • Packaging OEM — An overview of an aluminum, energy-efficient accumulation table that does not require washdowns
  • Mind Over Machine — Interviews with experts about supply chains, AI, and the EV grid challenges

 

Filed Under: DIGITAL ISSUES • DESIGN WORLD

 

About The Author

Lisa Eitel

Lisa Eitel has worked in the automation industry since 2001. Her areas of focus include motors, drives, motion control, power transmission, linear motion, and sensing and feedback technologies. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and is an inductee of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society; a member of the Society of Women Engineers; and a judge for the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regionals. Besides her motioncontroltips.com contributions, she also leads the production of the quarterly motion issues of Design World.

Search Design World