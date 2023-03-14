Deep Groove Hybrid Radial Ball Bearings featuring Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Ceramic balls from LM76 complement their broad range of linear bearings that are FDA/USDA/3A Dairy compliant. These Deep Groove Stainless/Ceramic Hybrid Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Radial Ball Bearings are ideal for the extreme environments experienced in the food, drug, and dairy industries. Capable of high speeds, high radial and axial loads, 24/7 duty cycles, and extreme sanitizing procedures such as high-pressure washdown, and caustic foaming agents.

The advantages of Stainless/Ceramic Hybrid Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Ball Bearings are longer life because of lower friction and vibration, lower thermal expansion, and heat transmission, therefore, catastrophic failure is all but eliminated. Balls made from Si3N4 Silicon Nitride are smoother than steel balls resulting in lower friction removing the chance of micro-welding or smearing resistance between mating surfaces, and as they will not deform under pressure higher loads are possible with no risk of spalling, and they have an electrical resistivity of 10^14. These deep groove radial bearings are ideal for use in Food, dairy, and pharmaceutical processing, deep space, underwater, assembly and sorting applications, high-speed spindles, cleanrooms, motors, and pumps.

Heat and corrosion are two factors that lead to bearing failures. Ceramic Hybrid Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Balls are inert, low thermal, and electrical conductors and do not contribute to cross-corrosion between bearing components, and are unaffected by corrosive agents such as acids and salts. Longer life, higher speeds, and loads equal greater throughput and lower operating costs.

Deep Groove Stainless/Ceramic Hybrid Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Ball Bearings are available with Nitrile or PTFE shields, with Stainless or Chrome Steel races, and with IDs of 3mm to 120 mm.

Founded in 1976, LM76 has been a leading designer/manufacturer of linear bearings, slides, and linear motion systems. LM76 is renowned for its industry-leading Minuteman Teflon Composite linear bearings. LM76 is a leading supplier of precision linear shafting: RC60, 300 Series Stainless Steel, and ceramic-coated aluminum shafting. LM76 also offers several FDA/USDA-compliant linear bearings and slides for the food processing, pharmaceutical, medical, and packaging industries.

LM76

www.lm76.com