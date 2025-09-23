Delivering geometry-driven efficiency, from Formula One to space

Conflux modernizes heat exchange solutions for aerospace, defense, and automotive industries with advanced simulation and additive manufacturing.

Michael Fuller spent 15 years as a design engineer in the European motorsport industry before founding a company that creates additively manufactured heat exchange technology. As he puts it, the concept for Conflux Technology was a classic case of sitting around a table with beers, pizza, and lots of ideas. His extensive experience with and understanding of thermal management challenges in high-performance systems helped him reimagine heat exchanger design. Today, his Australian-based company’s approach centers on the premise that geometry dominates heat exchanger performance, and additive manufacturing offers the necessary geometric freedom to improve performance and efficiency.

“Heat transfer is ubiquitous — we’re talking about the physical embodiment of the first law of thermodynamics,” said Fuller. “All machines need to manage heat to continue operations, and the energy required to manage that heat represents a massive opportunity for efficiency improvements.”

Conflux selected laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) as its primary manufacturing technology. The process involves laying down precisely sized powder particles in thin layers, then using laser scanning to selectively melt material according to 3D model specifications. Layer by layer, the process builds complex internal geometries with high resolution and thin-wall structures that would be impossible to machine or assemble conventionally.

Vertical integration drives innovation

Conflux operates what Fuller describes as “an inch wide, mile deep” company, maintaining a tight focus on heat transfer while vertically integrating across the entire development and production process. His 35-person team includes specialists in multiphysics simulation, CAD modeling, additive manufacturing process engineering, and quality systems — all working in cross-disciplinary project teams.

“There aren’t many off-the-shelf solutions to the problems we encounter,” said Fuller. “We have solutions teams that interface with customers early in their curiosity journey, helping them understand their problems through boundary conditions and packaging constraints, and what a solution based on Conflux could look like.”

The company offers two distinct approaches: configured solutions based on existing product families that can be adapted to specific boundary conditions, and custom solutions for unique applications. Additive manufacturing provides Conflux with a crucial advantage in both cases, allowing for design modifications without tooling implications. Fuller noted an aerospace customer application as an example.

“They doubled the pressure requirements after we already designed and manufactured prototypes to the original boundary conditions,” he said. “After four or five days of redesign and simulation, we went back into production on the same machine and produced components that could withstand double the pressure. Those opportunities just aren’t available with traditionally manufactured heat exchangers.”

Conflux has fully integrated simulation into its design workflow, with thermal engineers, CAD designers, and AM process engineers working iteratively.

“The interdependencies between these disciplines require very short iteration cycles,” said Fuller. “Our simulations need to be informed by what’s geometrically possible, so the teams need to work three ways iteratively and quickly.”

The company uses leading simulation tools alongside proprietary neural network-based machine learning systems developed specifically for their geometries. These AI tools, trained on Conflux’s growing dataset, reduce calculation time by orders of magnitude.

“Neural networks have been around forever. We’ve just been waiting for compute power to make them really useful,” Fuller said. “They’re only as good as the training data you feed them, and we have that data specific to our geometries and testing results.”

Meeting quality and certification standards

Meeting aerospace quality requirements presents unique challenges for additive manufacturing processes. Conflux maintains AS9100D aerospace quality certification covering design, manufacturing, and post-delivery customer support processes.

The company handles some testing in-house while partnering with certified laboratories for specialized requirements. Internal capabilities include leak testing and cleanliness testing, conducted in accordance with ISO standards. External testing partners perform shock and vibration testing to military specifications and calorimetric heat transfer performance validation.

One of Conflux’s critical proprietary capabilities involves powder removal from completed parts.

“As you build in powder, you end up with a cubic bed with a solid object in the middle, completely surrounded by unmelted powder that needs to be removed,” Fuller said. “The physics behind how we remove that powder and achieve clean components to aerospace or ISO hydraulic standards is a key area of our expertise.”

Scaling for impact

Conflux currently supplies heat exchangers to Formula One teams and spacecraft manufacturers while working to drive costs down for broader market growth.

“There’s no point having fantastically energy-efficient devices in a few niche places,” said Fuller. “It needs to scale if we’re going to have impact.”

One particularly compelling example of their geometric capabilities involves supplying heat exchangers to additive manufacturing machine companies, creating a scenario where “machines are printing the machines.” This vertical integration demonstrates the technology’s recursive potential across manufacturing sectors.

Conflux continues expanding its capabilities while maintaining a focus on thermal management solutions. For example, the company has a partnership with AMSL Aero to incorporate its technology into a hydrogen fuel cell cooling system for AMSL Aero’s Vertiia VTOL aircraft. Conflux developed three heat exchanger concepts to minimize weight and volume while managing continuous heat loads and reducing drag, to enable flight distances of up to 1,000 km.

The company has also recently announced that it has joined the Honeywell-led TheMa4HERA consortium (Thermal Management for Hybrid Electric Regional Aircraft), a Clean Aviation project aimed at developing advanced thermal management systems and architectures for next-generation hybrid-electric regional aircraft, with scaling activities for short- to medium-range aircraft. Conflux aims to apply its thermal management expertise to multiple projects, including an air-to-air heat exchanger for Air Cycle Systems (ACS) and air-to-liquid heat exchangers for Vapour Cycle Systems (VCS) evaporators and condensers.

Conflux

confluxtechnology.com