Delta Line releases its new Servo Motor Family

Delta Line announces the release of its new Servo Motor Family, a catalog of low and medium-voltage motors that expands the Delta Line solution portfolio. Delta Line has been in motion control for more than 40 years and has first-hand experience garnered from its popular brushless slotted motor line. Flexible, configurable, and price-practical, these servo motors have been eagerly awaited by applications all over the world. While global supply chains continue to be sluggish and delayed, Delta Line has been able to maintain reduced lead times on most of its products helping clients ease their time to market.

The Delta Line Servo Motor Family is available in 6 Frame sizes from 38 mm2 square up to 130 mm2 with rated torque ranges from 0.16 Nm to 14.3 Nm. Each of the six frame sizes is available in a low voltage (optimized for 48 Vdc) and medium voltage (optimized for 220 Vac) version. Brake and encoder options can be selected. Delta Line extends their design flexibly to their new Servo Motor Line where they can engineer custom windings, face mounts, and custom keyways.

Specifications at a glance:

6 Frame Sizes

Torque Ranges from 0.16 Nm to 14.3 Nm

Low Voltage (optimized for 48 Vdc) and Medium Voltage (optimized for 220 Vac)

Encoder options include optical incremental, magnetic incremental, magnetic absolute (single and multi-turn)

Optional Brake

Custom windings, face mounts, and keyways are available

IP65

The mission of Delta Line is to provide the industry’s most agile, flexible, and personal service in motion systems. Delta Line provides a wide range of application support, including but not limited to firmware, software, and mechanical compatibility. Customers seek out Delta Line’s competency for both new applications and existing applications where the availability or cost of legacy systems has become prohibitive. The wide range of products in the Delta Line catalog includes motors, controllers, integrated motors, linear actuators, gearboxes, encoders, and more.