Delta Motion, acontis Technologies expand EtherCAT capabilities

Delta Motion has announced the addition of EtherCAT MainDevice capability to its RMC200 Motion Controller. By partnering with acontis technologies and using their software suite, Delta Motion has implemented a full-featured and highly flexible product. The addition of EtherCAT MainDevice capability to the RMC200 offers flexibility for connecting to and controlling any devices needed for high-performance hydraulic and electric motion control in industrial applications.

Why acontis

Delta Motion faced challenges with other options that were not suitable. acontis provided detailed support and accommodated requests, helping Delta adapt the software to customer needs. With 20 years of experience in EtherCAT technology and continuous software updates, Delta sees this a long-term collaboration to keep its software aligned with EtherCAT advancements.

“Delta is known for providing the best possible combination of performance and ease of use,” says Steve Nylund, CEO of Delta Motion. “We wanted our EtherCAT implementation to be as user-friendly and robust as our customers have come to expect from Delta. Teaming up with acontis technologies was crucial for achieving this, and our engineers were pleased with their responsiveness and support during the integration process. Initial response to the product has confirmed that we are meeting our high standards.”

Verified Performance and Stability

Acontis’ EC-Master EtherCAT MainDevice stack has undergone years of testing and field use. Delta Motion integrated the stack into the RMC200 and conducted beta testing across various customers and applications. These tests helped refine the EtherCAT implementation, improving stability and performance. Firmware updates during the beta phase addressed real-world feedback, ensuring the product is ready for deployment.

“Our beta testers played a crucial role in helping us refine the EtherCAT modules capabilities,” says Steve Nylund. “The feedback we received confirmed that our solution delivers exceptional performance and reliability right out of the gate.”

Flexible I/O Integration

The RMC200 now includes EtherCAT support, expanding its capability to manage up to 50 axes of position and pressure control. It supports a combination of directly connected and EtherCAT I/O, allowing integration of both hydraulic and electric motion. For example, machines can use EtherCAT-enabled drives for electric axes while maintaining servo-proportional valves and feedback sensors for hydraulic axes.

“Electric drives with EtherCAT often provide significant advantages with no cost adder, while the benefits for other devices depend on the application,” says Steve Nylund.

Why EtherCAT

High-Speed Communication: EtherCAT technology, known for its high speed and minimal jitter, ensures precise real-time control of complex motion systems.

Scalability: The RMC200 supports up to 50 axes of motion, extending its application into larger systems. EtherCAT can handle a large number of networked devices without significant performance degradation.

Flexibility: The widespread global adoption of EtherCAT, especially for motor drives, means more devices can easily connect to Delta’s RMC200 Motion Controllers.

Reduced Wiring: EtherCAT can significantly reduce wiring costs and complexity for many systems, reducing installation time and costs.

