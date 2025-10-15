Delta Motion to exhibit at Rockwell Automation Fair 2025

Delta Motion, a Rockwell Automation Technology Partner, will participate in Automation Fair 2025, scheduled for Nov. 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will showcase motion control solutions for hydraulic and electric systems designed to improve performance, simplify integration, increase throughput and reduce downtime.

Delta Motion has collaborated with Rockwell on motion control solutions for over 30 years. This long-standing relationship ensures smooth integration between Delta’s RMC motion controllers and Allen-Bradley PLC platforms. Of particular interest to users of ControlLogix PLCs, Rockwell Automation has pointed to Delta Motion for replacement options to the 1756-HYD02, 1756-M02AS, and 1756-M02AE motion modules, which are no longer available from Rockwell.

Attendees can participate in three live demonstrations at Delta Motion’s booth (852):

Two-cylinder press demo

Demonstrates press leveling, gearing, cascading loops, and precise hydraulic control of position and pressure/force. The demo also shows Delta’s CIP Bridge capability, which allows RMCTools to communicate directly with the RMC through the ControlLogix backplane to enhance network security and simplify configuration. Helical interfering gear demo

A variation of the classic parallel interfering gear (PIG) demo, showing synchronization between servo-electric and servo-hydraulic motion. Allen-Bradley motion module migration demo

A side-by-side comparison illustrating the process of migrating from obsolete Allen-Bradley 1756-HYD02, -M02AS, and -M02AE motion modules to the Delta RMC. The demo highlights how users can maintain system life while improving performance and long-term support.

With Delta Motion’s RMC controllers, users can control up to 50 axes of synchronized motion, including position, velocity, pressure, force, and torque. For more than 40 years, Delta has focused on industrial automation and specializes in high-performance hydraulic motion control. Delta’s RMCTools software carries no extra charges, technical support is available 24/7 at no cost, and Delta’s policy of never obsoleting products allows you to upgrade on your schedule. As an employee-owned company, Delta provides long-term support and consistent value.

Key highlights at Delta Motion’s booth:

Live demos of position, pressure and force control

Integration with Allen-Bradley ControlLogix PLCs via EtherNet/IP

Hands-on look at RMCTools software

Case studies from real-world applications in manufacturing, lumber and aerospace

Delta Motion will be available to meet attendees at Booth 852.

For more information, visit deltamotion.com.