Delta receives ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence award for 7th year

Delta, a provider of power management and IoT-based Smart Green Solutions, announces its 7th recognition as the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence award. These prestigious accolades, bestowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, underscore Delta’s unwavering commitment to excellence and energy conservation. The commitment is demonstrated by the 29 million kWh of electricity saved for its U.S. customers with Delta’s cutting-edge DC brushless motor ventilation fans shipped throughout 2023.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

“We are elated to be honored once again by ENERGY STAR for our sustained excellence and commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable customers to reduce their environmental footprint and electricity costs. With an impressive array of 97 ENERGY STAR-qualified ventilation fans, Delta Breez continues to champion indoor air quality (IAQ) enhancements and energy conservation efforts,” said Alex Lee, vice president of Fan and Display Systems at Delta Electronics (Americas).

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program recognizes a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition toward a clean energy economy. These winners are chosen from a vast network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. Delta has been honored with the ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence award for seven years in a row, and also with the Partner of the Year award for nine consecutive years.

“Delta is privileged to be bestowed by ENERGY STAR for the 9th consecutive year. This acknowledgment serves as a testament to our continual endeavors in developing energy-efficient solutions that make a positive impact on both our customers and the planet. Delta is resolute to advancing our mission of delivering sustainable solutions to empower customers to achieve their environmental objectives, said Wilson Huang, general manager of Fans and Thermal Management Business Group, Delta Electronics Inc.”

Delta is dedicated to engineering solutions that surpass existing energy efficiency standards. Delta Breez takes pride in offering ENERGY STAR-certified products, with some exceeding the efficiency requirements by over 315%. Of the 106 ventilation fan models assessed in 2023, 92% have been acknowledged as ENERGY STAR qualified.

Well recognized as a pioneer in switching power supplies and thermal management products, Delta has evolved its portfolio to encompass an array of innovative IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions, which include industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays. Delta’s high-efficiency products and solutions delivered between 2010 and 2022 enabled over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity savings for its customers worldwide, which is equivalent to a reduction of 21.05 million tons in CO 2 e emissions.

