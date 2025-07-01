Design Guide on Electrical Connections

Power and signal connectivity components include terminal blocks, relays, motor contactors, and motor starters. Use of these components endures and complements burgeoning technologies that integrate various connectivity and control functionalities into systems on a chip (SoCs), embedded single-board computers, and smart components for distributed control.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World detail the most common relay types and variations as well best practices for sizing, selection, and installation. Then we explain the various subtypes of terminal blocks — and what’s more common on the market today. Finally, we compare various motor contactor and motor starter types and where each is most suitable.
