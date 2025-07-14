Design Guide on Machine Safety in Automation

Automation of discrete motion and process tasks is essential to modern manufacturing and distribution. However, automation can pose numerous dangers to nearby human personnel as well as equipment. The threats of electrocutions, burns, amputations, crushed fingers and hands, and blindness are most acute near slicing and sawing operations; spinning, reciprocating, spooling, winding, pressing, and punching axes — as well as those transporting heavy objects; and hot components as well as end effectors associated with welding or sintering.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World review the approaches needed to fully assess a machine’s required level of safety; the components needed for safe installations; and the proper integration of such components in individual machines and workcells. The role of controls and leading standards (for markets and general automation) will also be covered.
