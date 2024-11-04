Design World presents the 2024 LEAP Awards Winners: Advanced Materials

The annual LEAP Awards recognizes and celebrates innovative products and technologies in engineering. Here are the 2024 LEAP Awards Winners in the Advanced Materials category.

Gold

MEMS based precision timing technology

SiTime

SiTime is revolutionizing the $10B timing market by replacing traditional quartz material technology with resonators constructed using advanced microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. While crystal oscillators have provided standard clock sources for the past 100 years, their technological advancements have plateaued, offering only incremental improvements. In contrast, SiTime’s silicon MEMS-based resonators and oscillators are 50x more reliable than quartz alternatives, providing a superior choice for demanding applications ranging from AI datacenters to 5G infrastructure to automotive systems.

Silicon MEMS devices are ubiquitous in electronics, performing vital functions such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, microphones, sensors, and magnetometers. Since these devices, including SiTime’s MEMS resonators, are manufactured at scale in mainstream fabs, their quality and reliability are excellent. MEMS resonators are significantly smaller than quartz crystals, making them suitable for space-constrained designs. Their smaller size and lower mass contribute to enhanced resilience against environmental shocks and vibrations. Offering 100x greater resilience to electromagnetic interference (EMI) than quartz, MEMS resonators provide a robust timing solution in environments with high currents and electromagnetic fields.

Silicon MEMS timing devices have excellent intrinsic material properties, enabling superior frequency accuracy across a broad temperature range. A typical MEMS oscillator maintains a stability of ±50 parts per million (ppm) from -40°C to +125°C, which is 5x better than quartz. Consequently, SiTime’s MEMS-based precision timing devices are gaining significant market traction and replacing quartz alternatives across diverse applications and industries. While quartz timing technology has been an industry mainstay for decades, the future of timing is being redefined by silicon MEMS.

Silver

HP 3D HR PA12 S

HP Inc.

Developed by Arkema, PA12S is a polyamide material engineered to enhance the look and feel properties of manufactured parts while optimizing cost.

The unique chemical synthetization process gives PA12S a very high sphericity and narrow particular size distribution, which enables a new standard in additive manufacturing (AM) to be set with its exceptional surface finish straight from the printer. The production of best-in-class smooth parts directly from raw output significantly reduces the need for extensive post-processing steps traditionally required to achieve a final, polished appearance for applications ranging from dental molds, to jigs and fixtures, to merchandising, and even aesthetic covers for industrial or consumer goods, to name a few.

Another of the material’s standout features is its unparalleled reusability ratio, made possible by its innovative chemical structure. With a remarkable 90% reusability rate, PA12S showcases its low reactivity and robust lifecycle, enabling more efficient material utilization and reducing waste.

The integration of PA12S into HP’s 5200 and 5600 systems represents a significant advancement in AM. By providing smoother parts directly from production and enhancing material reusability, PA12S not only elevates the quality of manufactured components but also drives sustainability and cost-effectiveness. This innovative material solution highlights HP’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of our customers while promoting eco-friendly practices.

Early and beta customers like Materialise, Decathlon, and ERPRO worked directly with HP to print parts and provide continuous feedback that optimized the material and printing process before broad market launch.

Bronze

PRT-02-30-WPC

Igus

The PRT-02-30 slew ring bearing consists of WPC, a mixture of wood fibers, and iglide high-performance plastics. The materials incorporate solid lubricants, making the slewing ring bearing smooth-running, lubrication-free, and maintenance-free. Both the housing and the component are made of the WPC material. The wood content gives the bearing a natural look, and it only takes four screws to connect the two parts. By incorporating 50 percent wood and 50 percent high-performance plastics, igus customers receive a cost-effective and lubrication-free slewing ring bearing. It balances strength, durability, and environmental friendliness with a proven low CO2 footprint.