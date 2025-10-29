Design World presents the 2025 LEAP Awards winners: Switches & Sensors

In its eighth year, Design World’s LEAP Awards showcase the best engineering innovations across several design categories. This wouldn’t be possible without the commitment and support of the engineering community. The editorial team assembles OEM design engineers and academics each year to create an independent judging panel. Below is their selection for this year’s LEAP Awards winners in the Switches & Sensors category.

Congratulations to the winners of the LEAP Awards for Switches & Sensors, who are profiled here:

Gold

DGD Fluid Power

CFT-Max (J1939 w/temp)



DGD Fluid Power introduces the new CFT-Max-T18A-T to its CFT product line. This J1939-compatible cartridge flow meter features temperature outputs on the CAN bus for reporting system temperatures. By consolidating two data packets in one sensor, it reduces installation costs and enables data acquisition using DGD’s patented cartridge technology. Current US Patents 11614351 & 11892331 are expected to be added to with 2 additional US Patents Pending.

Silver

Infineon Technologies

Low power digital PDM XENSIV MEMS Microphone

Our digital single backplate XENSIV™ MEMS Microphone IM68D128BV01, the first of Infineon’s new generation of single backplate microphones, represents a significant advancement in MEMS microphone technology with a combination of high performance, low power consumption, and robustness that has not been achieved before. The bottom-port PDM microphone IM68D128BV01 features low power consumption (580 µA), a high SNR (68 dB (A)), extremely low audio signal distortions, a compact form factor, an IP57 rating, and high robustness against stressors like air blows and drops. This microphone is ideally suited for portable consumer devices, such as smartphones, TWS earbuds, headphones, laptops & tablets, or smart speakers.

Bronze

Advantech

EVA-2310

EVA-2310 is capable of measuring temperature and humidity in different kinds of applications, such as office, hospital, classroom, warehouse, etc. With its wide range, high penetration rate LoRa connectivity, the data transmission range can be up to a hundred or a thousand meters away. EVA-2310 can be installed directly on the walls, metal box, or poles. EVA-2310 is powered by 2 AA 3.6V Li-ion batteries; battery life can last up to 5 years based on certain conditions. Features EVA-2310 LoRaWAN wireless connectivity -20 °C to 55 °C temperature detection range 0%RH to 90%RH humidity detection range Battery life up to 5 years@25 °C, 15-minute interval setting. It is easy to deploy and maintain.