Design World’s user community recognizes ‘Leadership in Engineering’ winners for 2025

Design World’s yearlong event recognizes engineering companies, teams and individuals for innovation and engineering excellence. The Design World Network has announced the winners of the 2025 Leadership in Engineering program. Leadership in Engineering is an industry recognition program which acknowledges corporate engineering leadership across several disciplines. The Design World registered user community casts votes anonymously for companies in their respective categories.
The following winners by category are as follows:
Advanced Materials: Master Bond Inc.
Digital Manufacturing: Able Electropolishing
Electrical & Electronics: binder USA
Fastening & Joining: Pivot Point
Fluid Power: KNF Neuberger
Industrial Automation: AutomationDirect
Mechanical: KHK USA
Mechatronics: PBC Linear
Motion Control: Bodine Electric Company
Software: COMSOL
Sensors & Switches: CIT Relay & Switch
Test & Measurement: Chroma Systems Solutions
Congratulations to all who participated!
