Design World’s user community recognizes ‘Leadership in Engineering’ winners for 2025

Design World’s yearlong event recognizes engineering companies, teams and individuals for innovation and engineering excellence. The Design World Network has announced the winners of the 2025 Leadership in Engineering program. Leadership in Engineering is an industry recognition program which acknowledges corporate engineering leadership across several disciplines. The Design World registered user community casts votes anonymously for companies in their respective categories.

The following winners by category are as follows:

Advanced Materials: Master Bond Inc.

Digital Manufacturing: Able Electropolishing

Electrical & Electronics: binder USA

Fastening & Joining: Pivot Point

Fluid Power: KNF Neuberger

Industrial Automation: AutomationDirect

Mechanical: KHK USA

Mechatronics: PBC Linear

Motion Control: Bodine Electric Company

Software: COMSOL

Sensors & Switches: CIT Relay & Switch

Test & Measurement: Chroma Systems Solutions

Congratulations to all who participated!