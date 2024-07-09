Designatronics appoints Brazier as Director of Sales and Marketing

Designatronics Inc. has announced that it has appointed Simon Brazier as its Director of Sales and Marketing, following a wide-ranging search process. In this newly created role, Brazier will assume responsibility for leadership and growth for both domestic and international business development.

“We’re extremely excited to add Simon to our sales and marketing team. His vast leadership experience and passion for the industry exemplifies the qualities needed to drive the results our customers expect from us,” said Robert Kufner, the CEO and President of Designatronics.

Brazier brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge, having spent the last 13 years in manufacturing — and before that, the electronics field.

With a proven track record for producing results, Brazier will take on a key leadership role, developing strategy for ongoing growth and success. The company noted that his experience in management, strategy development, and implementation of customer driven solutions will enrich collaboration within the organization and across the outside sales force.

Designatronics Inc.

www.designatronics.com